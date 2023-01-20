Finetwork extends its sponsorship agreement with KOI

Finetwork reinforces its sports sponsorship strategy with the extension of its sponsorship agreement with KOI, the eSports club of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué. The operator will support the KOI team for League of Legends (LoL) for another year, to which the video games Valorant, Rainbow6, FIFA, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League will be added.

Finetwork supported KOI in the first LoL competitions since its inception in 2021. Looking to 2023, the brand will continue to support the KOI team both in the Spanish Super League, where it will be title sponsor of the Finetwork KOI team, as well as at a European level in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) where the operator’s logo will appear on the players’ kits.

Added, as novelties, the sponsorship of the club’s teams for video game competitions Valorant, Rainbow6, FIFA, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League.

“As a fiber and mobile company, one of our objectives is to support this technological revolution. In this sense, KOI represents the values ​​of innovation, sportsmanship and closeness with which we want to associate ourselves, for which we are delighted to be able to announce the new sponsorship agreement, which will allow us to be part of this exciting adventure”, he highlighted. Teresa RiveraCMO of Finework.

In Valorant, the team of the club founded by Ibai Llanos and Gerad Piqué will participate for the first time in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA (VCT), which will bring together the best teams from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With FIFA, it will have the support of the operator to represent the place of FC Andorra. And in Rainbow6 he will try to be crowned again as world champion, a title he won in 2022.