Finetwork teams up with KOI on various titles

The esports team koiwill compete with the support of Finework, Spanish fiber and mobile company, since it has announced the renewal of its sponsorship during 2023. The company will continue to sponsor KOI in League of Legends and, as novelty, will also sponsor in the new competitions that it will begin to play this year, such as Valorant, Rainbow6, FIFA, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League.

As in the previous season, the team for the super league, Will be called “Finework KOI”it will also have new european kits for this year, who will wear the finework logostarting at European days of the LEC.

For the first time, Valorant fans will be able to see koi on the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA (VCT), the biggest video game competition. It will debut on February 13 at LOCK//IN in São Paulo. After having announced the last player that will make up the team, Patryk Kopczyński “starxo”, the countdown to the start of the season begins, in which Finetwork also makes its debut as a sponsor of the team.

This great competition is added to the world championship of rainbow6in which Finetwork will accompany the KOI team facing the challenge of representing Europe in February, after having risen as one of the last year’s big winners.

For her part, the sixth edition of the eLaLiga Santander will start soon. For this season, the team KOI will represent the FC Andorra square. Starting on January 28, we will be able to see the KOI roster in action, made up of Jacobo «Chousita» Chousa, José «Jotaba» Baillon and Carlos «Lgend» Pereiras.