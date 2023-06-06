Finnish speeding driver receives 121,000 euro fine

Anders Wiklof, one of Finland’s richest men, has been fined €121,000 for speeding. This is reported by the Finnish newspaper Nyaa Åland. He drove at a speed of 82 kmph where the maximum speed is 50 kmph. His driving license is also not valid for ten days.

The 76-year-old businessman committed his speeding crime on the Åland Islands, an autonomous archipelago in the Baltic Sea. Because the amount of speeding fines in Finland is determined based on a driver’s income, the multi-millionaire received a substantial fine. The fine for this breach was equal to fourteen days’ earnings, 121,000 euros in Wickloff’s case.

It was not the first speeding fine for Wycloff, which has made its fortune in other sectors including the logistics, transport, real estate and tourism sectors. Having already spent €95,000 in 2013, five years later he received a receipt for €63,680. After his latest ticket, he told Nya Åland that “maybe there should be an upper limit on fines for speeding”.

In Switzerland too, speeding fines are calculated based on the offender’s income and the speed at which he drives. In 2010, a 37-year-old Swede was fined 679,000 euros. He had driven at 290 kmph where the limit was 120. His Mercedes SLS AMG was impounded.