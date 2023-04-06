“Fire against fire” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 – Season 03, with the return of Alejandro and Valeria | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Season 03 presents the return of Alejandro Vargas and Valeria Garza in an epic showdown. Who will be victorious?

It’s official! Season 03 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will be available from April 12 and will mark the return of Colonel Alejandro Vargas, leader of the Mexican Special Forces unit called “Los Vaqueros” and his nemesis the villain Valeria Garza, also known as “El Sin Nombre”, the leader of the Las Almas cartel.

Now that Valeria has escaped from prison, where will she go to continue her reign of power and corruption? What will Alejandro have to do to stop her? Who will join each side?

This confrontation, in which both protagonists will have their own intentions and objectives, will cause the players and the community to be part of the conflict to dominate the opposing side. What side are you on? #TeamValeria or #TeamAlejandro

Prior to the official reveal of Season 03, the official teaser shows actor Alain Mesa impersonating Alejandro Vargas in preparation to search for Valeria. This teaser was conceptualized by the Activision team in Latin America and is part of the commitment to the community to provide an adequate regional identity.

Stay tuned for information about Season 03 and its Battle Pass, as well as other announcements, at the official blog of call of duty .

Keep alert.

Source: PR