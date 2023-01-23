Fire Emblem Engage debuts as the best seller of the week

Last week we saw the long-awaited launch of Fire Emblem Engage and in a couple of days it became the best-selling video game of the week in the United Kingdom, according to the information he shares GFK Entertainment. In the week ending Saturday, January 21, Fire Emblem Engage, FIFA 23, and God of War: Ragnarok were the best-selling video games.

The new Fire Emblem Engage went on sale last Friday, January 21, and in just two days it became the best-selling video game of the week in the United Kingdom, taking the top spot from FIFA 23. In the top 5 we also see God of War: Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but what is surprising is that Mario Kart 8 is still clinging to fourth position.

For years it has been common to see Mario Kart 8: Deluxe in the Top 5 best-selling video games of the week in the UK, so it is not surprising that it continues to be the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch and by far. From sixth to tenth position we have Pokémon Violet, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Scarlet, so Nintendo dominated with seven games in the Top 10 for the week (The Nintendo Switch version of Minecraft is published by Nintendo and is the one that appears in these tables).

Fire Emblem Engage FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarok Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Violet Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokemon Scarlet

In the eleventh position is Grand Theft Auto V but after this it is followed by 4 other exclusive Nintendo Switch titles: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Mario Party Superstars, Splatoon 3 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Surprisingly, both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey maintain their positions from last week, at 18th and 19th places respectively.

In the information shared by GFK Entertainment, we can also note that The Callisto Protocol improved its sales, rising from position 36 to 16. The Last of Us Part I reappeared on the charts at position 20, this after the premiere of the series last Sunday on HBO Max. The second episode of The Last of Us series premiered yesterday, but Sunday’s sales are included in this week’s chart, so it will be interesting to see how far the game’s standing rises.

The Last of Us: Remastered, the remaster that came to PlayStation 4 in 2014, also returned to the sales charts at number 32, representing PS4 gamers who have yet to try Naughty Dog’s acclaimed game.