First details of the Minecraft collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons

The tabletop RPG Dungeons and Dragons (Dungeons & Dragons for purists) has been one of the biggest influences in the world of video games and to celebrate the arrival of their new movie, they announced a collaboration with Minecraft in a DLC.

In the following preview we can get an idea of ​​the settings, enemies and ‘skins’ that await us in this ‘crossover’.

As you can see, we are going to face dragons, beholders and mimics in settings inspired by the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep. We will be able to use weapons, spells and armor known from the game and even give it a “metanarrative” layer with dice, narrator screen, rulebooks and more.

When does the collaboration DLC come out? Minecraft with Dungeons and Dragons (Dungeons & Dragons)?

Mojang hasn’t revealed the exact release date for the new DLC, but we know it’s coming. the second quarter of 2023. That means any time between April and June.

By sheer “chance”, that’s the same time period for which we expect Trails and Talesgame update 1.20. Will they arrive at the same time? It is quite possible.

Keep an eye on GamerFocus, as in the next few days we will publish our review of the movie of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Source: Official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel