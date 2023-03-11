First Image of William Jackson Harper in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Revealed; check out

The magazine empire released, this Monday (16), the first image of William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

In the production, the actor will play a mysterious telepath named wed. So far Marvel has not revealed much information about the character, only that he will be part of a guerrilla group from the Quantum Realm that fights against the kingdom of Kang, the villain of the feature.

In the image released by the magazine it is also possible to see Jentorraanother female warrior in the group who will be played by Katy M. O Brian (“Z Nation”). Check it out below:

William Jackson Harper as Quaz in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” – Playback: Empire

Marvel recently released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, a film that will kick off Phase 5 of the studio’s Cinematographic Universe and is scheduled to be released in theaters in February this year.

In the new preview, we see Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) trying to convince Scott Lang (Paul Rudd, “Ghostbusters Beyond”) to help you make up for lost time. Watch:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens in theaters February 16.

About “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) asks that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) help both recover something very precious: lost time.

Affected by the five years he was trapped in the Quantum Realm and failed to keep up with his daughter’s growth, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), the Ant Man accepts the deal, but soon finds himself deceived by the new great antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” still features the returns of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym It is Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

