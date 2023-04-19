FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Minecraft Legends Invents a New Way to Siege – Damn Nerds

From the hand of Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, the game that impacted an entire generation brings us a new spinoff that, far from being perfect, is encouraged to bring new proposals.

When I was about 10 years old, I played for the first time pokemon emerald. My eyes immediately stuck to the screen and my hands only responded to the impulses that the title asked of me. to develop the different actions of my Pokémon adventure. Hours turned into days, and those days into weeks. My first run of the game should have lasted several days, but by the time I had gone through the experience several times, it was reduced to hours. She knew everything: the places to go, the characters to talk to, the accessories she needed to face each challenge. The best ways to assemble gear, paths that slowed my pace, and even how to get the best accessories for my cave. pokemon fascinated me and many colleagues of my generation as well. There are few titles that achieved a similar impact on their audience. It is difficult to discern which ones had that social weight and how they achieved it, but there is no doubt that Minecraft It is one of them.

Forgive my audacity, dear reader, towards a somewhat long and personal introduction. It seems important to me, when talking about this franchise in particular, highlight the weight it had in a certain sector of young society. A factor that made it become the best-selling video game of all time. Such a resume (and its earnings in the coffers of Microsoft, owner of this property since 2014) could only generate more content related to this name. That’s why it exists Minecraft Legends.

Without further ado, let’s start talking about the first impressions of this work that, from its first trailer, captivated me, largely due to its originality. Minecraft Legends It is a real-time strategy game where we do not have an all-powerful and omnipresent vision as is usual in this style of proposals, but rather we embody a main character who will guide the troops around this adventure. It is important to emphasize the word “adventure” because Minecraft Legends It has an immense story mode that will lead us to unite all the creatures of the overwold to stop the threat of piglins who come to destroy everything we know of this universe.

During this experience, we will handle a character from Minecraft (a customizable hero) who will lead different troops. Although the survival concepts are back, such as the collection of resources or the constructions, all are done from a much more strategic place, trying to allocate resources to what you think best at the moment. In turn, our troops will come out of some generators and will follow us under the orders that we dictate to them, looking more like Pikmin than an Age of Empires at times. This combination is undoubtedly the best of the game, forcing us to multitask while we analyze what tactic to use against different threats. I wouldn’t consider it a conventional RTS, but it does seem to me an excellent gateway to that genre. The various possibilities and ramifications of this union are unfolding along the way and it is gratifying to see the gameplay variables that are opened up.

Its innovation, however, does not make it a flawless product, as it has several rhythm problems. that end up making the solo mode repetitive: When we are about to master a new mechanic, we are already being introduced to the next one. The timing is not fully applied and we never finish enjoying what we have learned. On the other hand, being Minecraft an example of how to make an excellent user experience, the interface in general and many battle zones end up being unintelligible at times, making it very difficult what to do at each moment of the conflict, especially for new users.

I cannot fail to highlight the excellent artistic work behind this proposal. Being so iconic the visual appearance of Minecraft, it must be very limiting not being able to get out of the mold and they do it in a spectacular way. Every corner is very careful, the cinematics are to be enjoyed constantly and the graphics, playing on Xbox Series X at least, look spectacular.

To complement, and based on the comments we were told in a pre-release stream that allowed us to see the study, Minecraft Legends is going to dedicate as much effort to multiplayer as they did to online mode. This section is made up of 4vs4 games where the action focuses on the battles that each character will have with their troops against online rivals. Also in this mode, coordination is extremely important to divide the tasks. These two factors generate a moment of relaxed laughter to pass the time, in meetings that do not last more than 30 minutes on average. I couldn’t get too far into this proposal since in the press version, as usual before a launch, it was quite difficult to find a game. However, will be one of the focuses for the final review.

These first impressions are based on about 7 hours of gameplay, which I estimate represents half of the title. Minecraft Legends It has its details and it is not the hit of the year, but it does not have to be either and even so it is encouraged to try new things within an IP that is tied to a particular style. On Friday you can read the final review of this spinoff on our website. Meanwhile, I go back to overworld to prevent the piglins destroy everything