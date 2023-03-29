first impressions of the frenetic roguelite that combines Diablo and Overwatch in one place

2023 has been a very interesting year for the video game industry, one that has given us great games for all tastes. Among all the interesting proposals for the coming months we have Endless Dungeonthe new game from the French SEGA team, Amplitude Studios.

This cool added to the universe Endless it’s also a very different one from the 4X strategy games for PC that the franchise has accustomed us to. Endless Dungeon takes up some elements of the mythical Dungeon of the Endless to introduce us to an addictive roguelite of action that will seek to conquer us with its challenges and its difficulty. What can you expect from this game? Imagine a mix between Devil and Hades, with a pinch of Overwatchin a procedural space station exploration game with a lot of rules that seek to offer you a challenging experience of action and strategy.

We traveled to the offices of Amplitude Studios in the city of Paris to play for a couple of hours the build most complete version of the game so far, talk to its developers and get a glimpse of the way the game has been developed. Here we present everything we know about Endless Dungeonny our first impressions of what we were able to play.

The spiritual successor to an interesting roguelike

Endless Dungeon is presented as a spiritual sequel to Dungeon of the Endless. If you have never tried this game, we can tell you that it is an interesting roguelike, published in 2014, in which you followed the story of a group of heroes as they try to escape from a space station.





The premise is the same as Dungeon of the Endlessonly here you have direct control of the heroes.

The main mechanics of Dungeon of the Endless It consists of building generators to obtain resources every turn determined by the opening of the station doors. With these resources you can strengthen your characters, research new technologies or build turrets to defend yourself against enemy attacks. These aliens seek to end your life and destroy a powerful crystal that serves as the pillar of survival for your team. If you find the exit from the space dungeon, the final step is to transport your energy crystal from the starting point to the goal, but for this you must create a strategy, like any other tower defense, to protect the path of the crystal at all costs against endless waves of adversaries.

Why are we telling you all this? Because those principles are exactly the same as Endless Dungeon. Again we have a space station with procedurally generated rooms, as well as a crystal that must be protected and escorted to the exit of each floor.having in the middle of all this the administration of resources to acquire improvements and build both generators and turrets.

So what is the difference? Basically that in Dungeon of the Endless You do not have direct control of the characters, and you only move them to go from one place to another, opening doors and automatically attacking threats. In Endless Dungeon the player is offered direct control of the heroes, moving into a new genre entirely. We are facing a mixture between a roguelite, a twin-stick shooter with isometric perspective and tower defense very similar to its predecessor. After playing it, we can confirm that this combination of elements is particularly interesting.

Endless Dungeon will allow you to explore procedural floors of a space station, will you be able to survive until the end?

Choose your heroes, alone or with your friends

Your adventure will begin in the ‘Saloon’, a kind of tavern where the exploration will begin. Here you can choose a hero from a selection of the most colorful and varied. The heroes not only change in their design, but they have different stats and archetypes that remind us of the classes you would find in any hero shooter.. For example, the Bunker robot is the classic tank designed to take damage and therefore carries a huge shield. Shroom is a healer as he is one of the few to have the secondary ability to heal himself and his teammates. Comrade is a good character for strategy beginners as he can plant turrets without spending resources. Blaze and Zed are the quintessential DPS with secondary abilities focused entirely on dealing damage, while Fassie the bartender is a support character who can give her teammates cocktails to buff them or throw them at her enemies to confuse them. The game is made for you to play with all of them to see which one best suits your style of play and which experience how different the games can be depending on the heroes that are in each run.

Just like it happened in Dungeon of the Endless you can play alone, having commands that you can give to your allies and being able to switch between the heroes of the team as many times as you want, although the great novelty is that you can also play it in cooperative multiplayer mode, which was how we tested it in our game session. Can choose between games for two and three characterswith their respective difficulty scale depending on the number of heroes in play.

All the heroes are different and have different abilities that you can take advantage of to try to survive the challenges of the space station.

Infinite waves of enemies with their respective pauses to plan the strategy

When you start your game, the dynamics of each round is not very different from that of Dungeon of the Endless. You will have to start exploring the station by opening rooms. Each open door will increase your Industry, Food and Science points depending on the number of generators you have built. Industry is used to build generators or turrets, Food to upgrade characters by leveling them up or buy medkits, and Science to research new types of turrets to increase your chances of survival.

Inside the rooms you will find lurking enemies, chests with rewards, upgrade stations, research stations, generator build slots, turret build slots and a few other surprises. It may be that some doors are locked and you first have to interact with a switch to open them, or others rely on the crystal arriving at a checkpoint in the dungeon to unlock.

As happened in its predecessor, waves of enemies will constantly arrive, although now they do not come out of dark rooms, but rather come from highly visible respawn points on the map that you can watch at all times to take into account in your defense strategy.

Endless Dungeon Alternate strategic planning rounds with strong waves of enemies.

What determines when the waves appear? Well, there’s a hidden countdown that starts running the moment someone opens a door, but there are also actions like using the research machine that trigger waves immediately. If you survive the invasion of adversaries you will have a moment of total security in which the clock stopsso that the player or players in the game can plan a strategy of tower defense and build everything they need to protect themselves from future waves by continuing to explore.

If you manage to find an exit, it will be time to plan the route that the crystal will take throughout the station until it finds it. This is a critical point and the most exciting part of exploring each floor of the station, because just as it happened in Dungeon of the Endless, once the crystal begins to walk there is no going back and an endless invasion of enemies will begin. The preparation of this moment is crucial and requires the careful placement of turrets and the elaboration of a good defense strategy, because although the heroes can teleport to the side of the glass at any time to push the enemies away, it is best to make a good planning in the placement of turrets and surveillance of points of appearance of adversaries. you will feel like in Overwatch escorting the charge between frantic and challenging gunfights.

To get through the entire game you will have to survive exploring three districts, with two floors each, in addition to the center of the station which also has a couple of zones. In favor of variety, the layout of the station has abundant routes to reach the center, so you will have to do dozens of runs complete if you want to see everything.

Escorting the crystal from the starting point to the exit is the object of the game.

Variety of enemies and elemental affinity

Another thing that we liked is that a good variety of enemies and weapons available to eliminate them await us. We have been confirmed that there will be 4 races of opponents: robots, bugs, blobs and blurs. Each of them will have their own resistances and weaknesses to elements present in the weapons such as fire, electricity, acid and light, which opens up another range of strategic possibilities when managing your weapons and turrets.

At the end of some districts you will also find boss battleseach with their own unique gameplay mechanics, and while we didn’t get that far in our hands-on, we can’t wait to take them on now that we have final game in our hands.

At the end of some sectors you will find boss battles

balance in difficulty

Who played Dungeon of the Endless You will remember that it was a devilishly difficult game and even a bit cruel with the player, after all, in roguelikes it is almost impossible to pass the game the first time. What about the difficulty in Endless Dungeon? What we managed to try makes it clear that it will be an extremely challenging game, but from Amplitude they make sure that, Although they did not seek to dramatically reduce the challenge of its predecessor, it will cost us a little less to finish the game for the first time.

In interview for 3D Games LATAMArthur Prudent, Lead Game Designer at Endless Dungeon, commented that while the game remains challenging by the nature of the genre, players will find plenty of easy goals to accomplish and a fairly accessible experience at the starting point, as well as a sense of steady progress with each run thanks to a meta progression that was practically non-existent in Dungeon of the Endless.

There are quests for each hero to complete to earn permanent upgrades, as well as a currency that you can use in the Saloon to buy upgrades for your favorite weapons, so that in your next run you have a better chance of reaching the end of the game in the next game. There will also be purely cosmetic unlockables, both elements to improve the appearance of the tavern and skins for the heroes.

If at the end of the game you want an even more difficult challenge, Endless Dungeon he’s going to give it to you, well in the tavern you can activate modifiers to add a little more difficulty to the game.

On the narrative side, an experience with constant progression is also promised that will seek to introduce us to the history of the heroes and the space station. In each district you will find notes that will end up in a file with which you will unravel all the mysteries behind Endless Dungeon and you will discover his narrative contribution to the universe of the series’ games Endless.

In the Saloon bar you will find modifiers to give a different touch to your games.

Endless Dungeon leaves us wanting to play more

At the end of the day, the first impressions it leaves us Endless Dungeon They are very positive and we certainly want to play more. The base on which the game was built is very solid, but the twist to the mechanics, with a mixture of action and strategy, leaves us thinking about all the possibilities.

There is nothing left but to wait for next May 18, the day on which the final version of Endless Dungeon will debut on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PCwith a version for Nintendo Switch in the future.