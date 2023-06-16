First information of Just Dance 2024 known

Ubisoft has now officially announced that Just Dance 2024 is indeed coming. According to the publisher, this PS5 game is expected to release on October 24. You’ll be able to play one of Miley Cyrus’ most famous songs, “Flowers” in this version.

Plus, we already know that hits from Whitney Houston, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will be added to the collection. There will also be a special limited edition in each country where you will get several benefits. A price isn’t known yet, but we already know you can definitely play a lot of digital content.

There will also be items unique to the Dancer card that the others will not have. But the best part about this version is that you can do your own victory dance. Over time, we’ll learn more about the 40 songs you’ll be able to play starting October 24.

What can we expect?

Like every year, this year too Just Dance 2024 will have at least 40 songs. Ubisoft is working hard behind the scenes to create something for everyone. By this we mean that they use hip styles, but also classic songs. With each song you’ll do a unique dance that may be somewhat recognizable.

However, you can also freestyle so be wild in your own way. In addition, there will be a Just Dance + subscription from € 1.99 per month. It gives you access to a database containing over 200 songs. Along with this, important events will also be organized for the subscribers.

They can then win a unique item or compete against the best from around the world. We know that more than 120 million people are already active in the Just Dance community today. After the launch of this function, we expect that there will definitely be many more.