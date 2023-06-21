First Look at a Darker Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR



By Man Style Editorial

We’ve got our first look at the adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR in a darker colorway. A new alternative to the popular “Stone Sage” colorway.

YEEZY products by Kanye West and adidas have gone on sale again, making a significant portion of stock of new releases suddenly available. For example how about this new foam RNNR?

With the completion of a successful launch round, additional stock will be sold, including a never-before-seen YEEZY FOAM RNNR costume. In what appears to be a taupe hue, the pair have noticeable similarities to the “Stone Sage” launched earlier. This time, the bottom section appears to be slate grey, with the top section favoring the aforementioned taupe flavour.

As of the writing of this article, no release details have been shared regarding this new colorway of the adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR. They’ll be available via the adidas Confirmed app, usually during the adidas Yeezy restock event, in the coming months.





photo credit: masterchefian