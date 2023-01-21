First matches and groups of IEM Katowice 2023

Intel Extreme Masters has confirmed the first clashes of the play-in from IEM Katowice, a qualifier that will send the eight best teams to the main event. However, great attention has been paid to the already published groups, as it has left a Group A quite appealing to the viewer. IEM Katowice is one of the great events of the year and will paralyze the entire community of the shooter of February 1 to 12, day in which we will meet the great winner after a BO5.

The play-in will be held from February 1 to 3, so it will be three days long CS:GO where you can enjoy real games. Sixteen teams appear in this first phase that will reward half of them with a double elimination format. The first match will be BO1, but the matches that decide a classification or elimination will be played to the best of three. To make it easier to understand, the team will advance to the main event with two wins and sit out with two losses. This first phase has great international teams and the first matches are already known:

FURY VS Permitta Esports

BIG VS Complexity

fnatic VS Evil Geniuses

Sprout VS OG

Spirit VS Grayhound

MIBR VS PIN

ENCE VS paiN Gaming

Cloud9 VS IHC Esports

IEM Katowice 2023 group stage

The eight teams to achieve the necessary two victories will go to the main event where the big coconuts of the tournament await. The Spodek Arena It is always special and hosts historic moments every year, so this year does not want to be less. To star in a strong start, the second group stage already promises and much after meeting its protagonists. Before mentioning which organizations complete the two groups, it should be remembered that the best three will advance to the final phase of the event. In addition, the first of them will have a slight advantage after going directly to the semifinals.

Group A: Natus Vincere, G2 Esports, FaZe and Team Liquid | Plus four teams from play-in

Plus four teams from play-in Group B: Heroic, Outsiders, Vitality and MOUZ | Plus four teams from play-in

The first of them already clashes directly for each of the names, but B also seems highly competitive, since there are the two finalists of the last Major. This news has created even more hype to the fans of CS:GO a few days before it starts From ESPM News We will be aware of everything that happens in this special and beloved event.