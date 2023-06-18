First number one for former One Direction star Niall Horan

Horan is already the third member of the group to hold the top spot in less than a year. , © Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

British boy band One Direction disbanded a few years ago, but the boys separately remain at least as popular. This week it’s Niall Horan’s turn to take first place in the Flemish Ultratop.

Display Already his third album and finally managed to reach the first place. Six years ago, his debut album peaked at number five and at the start of the Corona crisis, his next album finished at number four. They were always big hits with at least a year’s listing on the hit list.

Horan is already the third member of the group to hold the top spot in less than a year. Last November, Louis Tomlinson topped the list with confidence in the future. In June and July last year, Harry Styles made a big impression by spending weeks on a camping trip Harry’s house.

Niall Horan said this week that he took little care of his mental health when he was part of One Direction. “When I was about twenty years old, I didn’t really care and I was just doing what I was doing,” says the singer. The singer has been able to convince himself that nothing is wrong with him, but he was suffering from panic attacks.