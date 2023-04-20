First Prime Gaming Reward for TFT Available!

For a long time, Riot Games has an agreement with Amazon for which it offers rewards to users of its different titles. For this it is necessary to have an active subscription to Prime Gaming and have the Riot account linked to the platform. To date we have seen rewards for League of Legends, VALORANT and Legends of Runeterra. However, we have not seen a Prime Gaming capsule for Teamfight Tactics (TFT).

This at least so far. And it is that the launch of a new reward for all these players has already been confirmed. Thus, we find ourselves before the first Prime Gaming reward for TFT. It is now available to all players and it can be claimed until May 16, 2023. As revealed on the website itself, the content will be 150 Star Shards.

see more

The first Prime Gaming reward for Teamfight Tactics is now available until May 16, 2023. Content:

• 150 Star Fragments#TeamfightTactics pic.twitter.com/oJvMNH49wF — I love my SUPP (@ilovemysupp) April 19, 2023

The first Prime Gaming reward for TFT is now available

For a long time, rewards of this caliber have been requested for the autobattler. And is not for less. There are thousands of players who spend hours and hours on the boards who have hardly received any rewards. Perhaps those of receiving free little legends with the battle passes. But until there. However, this is something that will surely change in the future, at least with this presentation of new rewards.

To claim them, as with the League of Legends Prime Gaming capsules, we must follow a series of steps:

Have an active subscription to Amazon Prime

Sign in to Prime Gaming and link our Riot Games account

and link our Riot Games account Access prime gaming portal specifically to the TFT section

specifically to the TFT section Click on ‘Get in-game content‘

Once we do all this, the Prime Gaming reward will appear in our TFT inventory. With these stars we will be able to evolve our Little Legends.

More in our section TFT.