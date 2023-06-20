First teaser of ‘ZOE 102’ out

is the first teaser for the reboot of zoe 101, In the movie zoe 102 We’ll see how Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) is doing now that she’s a few years older. The original series, which ran from 2005 to 2008, featured Zoey and her friends as teenagers at school, but they are now all adults.

We already know there will be a movie about it zoe 101, Now it has got the first teaser. last episode of zoe 101 appeared 15 years ago, so it’s time to take another look at how things are going with Zoey Brooks and co.

zoe 102

the movie got its name zoe 102 and Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) will be following the show again. She has grown up and reunites with her friends from Pacific Coast Academy for the wedding of Quinn (ERIN SANDERS) and Logan (MATTHEW UNDERWOOD).

In addition to Zoey, Quinn, and Logan, Chase (Sean Flynn), Michael (Christopher Macy), Stacy (Abby Wilde), and Mark (Jack Salvatore) will also appear in the film. Lola (Victoria Justice), Nicole (Alexa Nikolas) and James (Austin Butler) are not returning. However, some new characters will appear. These are Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevin (Thomas Lennon), Archer March (Owen Thiele) and Todd (Dean Geyer). Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in the film as an executive producer. The film was directed by Nancy Hower and screenplay by Monica Scheer and Madeline Whitby.

The film will release on July 27 on the Paramount+ streaming service. It is not yet clear how you will be able to watch the film here.

Watch the first teaser here zoe 102,