First time for Glastonbury: A Mushroom Pavilion

A mushroom pavilion was set up at Glastonbury last weekend in a bid to inspire the festival world to use more sustainable materials in the future. Science and fashion world are also watching with hopeful eyes what is happening just above and below the ground. There the network of fungi could be a solution to the climate problem and could also prove to be a great replacement for leather.

Some people think of pizza or a mushroom trip in particular when they hear about fungi, but this article is not about that. Did you know that fungi – or fungi and fungi, of which mushrooms are ‘just’ the fruit – may soon become one of the best raw material choices for clothing and accessories? Stella McCartney has already called fungi the future of fashion, and during Alexander McQueen’s FW2022/23 show, creative director Sarah Burton even spoke about the fungus’ healing powers. “The fungi allow the trees and their roots to talk to each other, heal themselves, and work together as a kind of creative community,” Burton said backstage after the show. Assured that she was not microdosing. The special powers of fungi may even hold the key to the climate crisis, according to a group of optimistic biologists and environmentalists.

underground network

To understand what a fungus can mean, let’s turn to the beginning. He belongs to humanity. No tadpoles or apes, but fungi were in our cradle. Thread-shaped creatures that are often associated with transience and death, but they also provide life. These fungi usually live underground in a vast network of hyphae, the mycelium. And here, in this underworld, a cooperation is taking place that is extremely important: the network supplies about ninety percent of the nutrients to the plants and trees and, in turn, the plants and trees provide carbon to the network, allowing it to grow again. permission is granted. This symbiosis is called mycorrhizae and is essential to the continued existence of the Earth as we know it. After all, the carbon stored underground in this way doesn’t have a chance to further warm the atmosphere, and it also provides the nutrition that keeps this magnificent mycelium alive and growing. So win-win. But if these underground networks are destroyed, as we turn nature into fields, grasslands and cities, carbon will be re-released into our atmosphere, exacerbating global warming even more.

fungus has movement

Someone who is at the forefront of research on mycorrhizae is Tobi Keers, Professor of Ecology and Evolution at VU in Amsterdam. Kearse says that many of these networks are threatened by agriculture, deforestation and urbanization, among other things. Even household insecticides can affect the reproduction capacity of fungi. Because the underground network requires plants to survive, they disappear wherever above-ground ecosystems are destroyed. Kears is therefore critical of the fact that only life above ground is on the conservation agenda. She stresses how important it is that more research be done and that the fungi and mycelia should be protected, just like the pandas and coral. She does this in association with the Society for the Protection of Underground Networks (SPUN), an organization that maps mycorrhizal networks and their function around the world and fights for their conservation. The fact that fungi are becoming more and more known to the general public helps, says Kearse: ‘The fungus has momentum.’ SPUN also has a youth wing that is active on Instagram and TikTok: @SPUN.youth. Keirs believes that people are becoming more aware of the fact that we have to take good care of our soil and that we can work together with the underground network. This requires a different view of nature; Less as a group of individuals with humans at the helm, and more as a web of similar organisms collectively tackling the climate crisis.

Fungi and mycelia should be protected, just like pandas and coral

living tissue

Another major player that sees fungi as innovative problem solvers is the textile industry. Fashion leaders are keen to develop a sustainable and responsible alternative to leather, but with the same properties, look-and-feel. For example, Stella McCartney had luxuriant fungi as the theme of her Spring/Summer 22 show and Balenciaga showed a floor-length mycelium coat at its Fall/Winter 22/23 show. The so-called ‘free living fungi’ from which these pieces are made are grown in a lab, so they are not part of a larger ecosystem. Dutch textile innovator MycoTex is developing a 100% biodegradable textile made from mycelium in this way. It instantly models its self-developed textiles in 3D, so you have no residual waste other than animal suffering and no harmful chemicals. The material doesn’t need to be stabilized (like tanning leather) and the dyeing can be done in the biomass, so you don’t need the extra step and you can dye without water. Only a coating is added to make the material last longer. Aniella Hoitink, founder of Mycotex, expects a big increase in demand, but it will take some time to grow. The production process is almost fully automated, with a size being entered digitally and a perfectly fitted garment being produced. But for now, it’s just one item. For the time being, she focuses on customers who are at the forefront of innovation. A fashion house like Mugler would be ideal, but she also sees celebrities like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé walking around in Mycotex pieces. They hope to be able to produce on an industrial scale within four years. Fast fashion should be possible within ten years.

sturdy bag or flexible outfit

Meanwhile, Stella McCartney’s mycelium-made Frameme Mylo shoulder bag went online last July in an edition of 100. At the time of this writing (August 2022), the bag was still available, but that may be due to the hefty price tag of 2200 euros, almost double the price of the regular model, which is also vegan but made with polyester. The hurdle for many textile developers is increasing production, which could ultimately lower the price to the consumer. Although this requires a larger investment and more research at first, the more brands experiment with mycelium, the faster the material becomes more readily available. Several companies around the world are working on this technology, but each is at a different stage of development and has its own ‘formula’, with different types of fungus and food. What type it is depends on the end product you want to make and what properties are important – for example, will it be a sturdy bag or a flexible dress? When production is finally done on a large scale, it will take about a month for the materials to grow and assemble before you can open a new handbag.

Friend

However, evolution is moving at a rapid pace and there is a lot of will to implement change in the fashion industry. Maurizio Montalti, co-founder and chief Mycelium officer at SQIM, also agrees, and says they’re working hard. SQIM is the developer of the Effia fabric from which the Balenciaga jacket is made. When asked whether such an item would also be available to the general consumer, Montalti replied that it would. Their focus on sustainability is a fundamental part of the story, but this is just a company that delivers products that are ultimately intended to be used by the consumer. The jacket was sold to a customer shortly after the show, but Montalti indicated that the pieces have in fact already been produced and will be hanging in Balenciaga stores through the winter season. And there is a good chance that more brands under the Kering Group, which includes Balenciaga, will start working with Effia. Like Dutch Mycotex, they will soon be moving to a larger research center to scale up and thus bring the mycelium to a wider audience, although this will take at least another five years, according to Montalti. This is partly because working with mycelium is so new that you can’t hit the labor market quickly to find suitable people or have the right technology and machinery on hand. But that’s what makes it an exciting process. Or as Toby Keerss says, “It’s a funny time to be a scientist.” Maurizio Montali is equally enthusiastic: ‘We treat the fungus not only as a resource, but also as a partner. More than microbial factories for exploitation, fungi are our allies. Be it in the textile industry or in our collective ecosystem.

This article originally appeared in ELLE 5 – 2022 and was written by Dido Mani