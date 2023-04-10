First trailer already has a date to be released; know when

Marvel Studios released a statement revealing that the first trailer for “The Marvels”second film captain marvel, already has a release date. Late this Monday afternoon (10), the studio’s official Twitter profile revealed that the preview will be released on Tuesday, April 11. Check out:

BREAKING: newly obtained audio from space 🔉🌌 pic.twitter.com/x7Z71gPWXl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 10, 2023

Few details about “The Marvels” have been released so far. What we do know is that, unlike the previous Captain Marvel feature, the new film will take place in current times and will feature the participation of Kamala KhanThe Ms. MarvelIt is Monica Rambeauwho was last seen in “WandaVision”.

For those who don’t remember, Monica’s mother, Maria Rambeauwas the best friend of Carol Danvers, until she disappeared and, with no memory, became Captain Marvel. They were reunited, but Carol left once more and, as far as is known, she never returned to see the girl, who grew up and, following in her mother’s footsteps, became a SWORD agent.

It is because of the work that Monica ends up getting her powers. She is assigned to take care of a threat, after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kidnap an entire town to live a happy life alongside Vision (Paul Bettany), and ends up absorbing properties from the hexagon created by Avenger.

It is expected that, in “The Marvels”, in addition to meeting her old family friend, Monica will also learn to master her skills and assume the identity of Spectrum, his alter ego in the comics. But to know what will happen, just watch the movie.

Initially, “The Marvels” was scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2023, but ended up giving up the date for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, already in theaters. Recently, Disney announced yet another postponement: the feature jumped from July 27 for November 10 of this yearwhen it should finally reach the movie theaters.

