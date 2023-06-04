First trains in Amsterdam region running again after fault, problem persists throughout evening



According to NS, it is not yet known how long it will take to resolve the issues. image anp

Due to a fault in the traffic control center in Amsterdam, where the screen failed, no trains were running from Amsterdam and Schiphol. According to a ProRail spokesperson, it is not yet clear what caused the fault, but train traffic will be possible again after resetting the system.

“At the traffic control post we keep track of which traffic goes where,” says a ProRail spokesperson. “There are so many trains running in and around Amsterdam that these systems are essential to make sure everything runs safely. Today’s fault cannot be dealt with by telephone contact with the drivers.

Nothing else was driving to Amsterdam from about 5:45 p.m. There were also few or no trains to Haarlem, Schiphol, Zaandam and Visp. ProRail called it ‘very annoying’ for commuters, ‘even more so when they are going to a concert of their favorite artist.’

By this the railway manager was referring to British pop singer Harry Styles’ concert, which begins at the Johan Cruijff Arena at around 9 pm on Sunday. The aftermath of the outage could affect concert attendees. Organizer Mojo has announced that the concert will therefore start fifteen minutes later.

A spokeswoman for NS says train traffic will be resumed in phases. She says it will take some time for everything to run as per schedule again. NS advises people to check their travel planner. Travelers can also use the bus, tram and metro networks in Amsterdam. GVB is deploying additional metros.

Are there more people who are stuck at the station and trains are cancelled? Can’t understand how to go to Bijalmer Akhara now… 😭😭 #hslotamsterdam #Harry Styles — Laura ❀ HSLOT Amsterdam 🪩 (@lauratpwk_) June 4, 2023

If you thought you could easily take a train to a Harry Styles concert, you suddenly find yourself on a crowded bus. lucky to have a seat pic.twitter.com/B5qInd4V5l — Dan Visser (@danovisser) June 4, 2023

