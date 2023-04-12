First UNLP League of Legends interfaculty league

Registration to participate in the first Interfaculty Esports League of the National University of La Plata is now open. This is the League of Legends edition intended for students, teachers, graduates, etc. of the 17 Faculties and Colleges of the UNLP.

The new bet Esports UNLP summons fans of electronic sports to represent their faculty in a League of Legends league that will take place in person every Saturday at the Training Center of the Esports UNLP project, located in the Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer of the Faculty Computer Science, diagonal 113 between 64 and 65. The space has 10 positions (armchair, computer and accessories) for each team to play one game per week.

Those interested can opt for 3 options to register:

– Complete team: 5 members (and two non-mandatory substitutes) of which at least 3 must be part of the same Faculty.

– Partial team: from 3 to 4 members (with the previous requirement that at least 3 belong to the same Faculty)

– Individual: Option for free players who do not have a team and the organization assigns you a team

In order to participate, you must complete the following form: https://bit.ly/LigaUNLP

It is important to know that to access to participate in the tournament it is mandatory to be part of the University. Those who wish to have more information about UNLP Esports can consult it at https://esports.info.unlp.edu.ar/