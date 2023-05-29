First version of Karaoke: “Cozy atmosphere and good music” (Purs-Sint-Amands)

In collaboration with Charlie Bit My Finger and the disco bar Larchensmall, Café Emile V organizes the first edition of Karaoke in Sint-Amands. , © Lies de Boeck

In collaboration with Charlie Bit My Finger and the disco bar Larchensmall, Café Emile V organized the first edition of Karaoke in Sint-Amands (Purs-Sint-Amands). Several local bands performed on the pier on Saturday 27 May. “We organize an event every year, but now we’ve grown,” say Sara Boom (40) and Ivan Delacroix (56), the owners of Café Emile V.

Gabriel Scar, The Currents, Swampstone, Charlie Bit My Finger and The All Star Wedding Band took the stage at the first edition of Kerroc last weekend. “The idea actually came partly thanks to the band Charlie Bit My Finger. They are good customers with us and they pitched the idea. Every year we do a small event to celebrate my birthday. This year we did something chose a large and organized choir”, says Sarah Boom

“We organize events mainly to bring Sint-Amands together again. It is a relaxing atmosphere and we are lucky with the good weather,” says Ivan Delacroix. “At 4 pm we have a performance by local bands. To end with a highlight, we chose The All Star Wedding Band, who have already played at Pukkelpop. LarchNSmaul Disco Bar provided a great party after the performance until 1am.

beautiful surroundings

The karaoke was organized on the pier of Sint-Amands, which created a nice atmosphere and a nice view. Kobe Van Etvelt (23) enjoys his favorite band and the scene at the same time. “I came here because my favorite group Charlie Bit My Finger plays. The atmosphere was right from the start. We all know each other very well here and we have common interests. Also, the beautiful surroundings complete the evening .

Tim Segars plays with the band Charlie Bit My Finger and enjoys being able to play closer to home. “I helped a little with the organization, but I also played with my band. It was good to play in our own community. Usually we play away from home so the atmosphere here was definitely good.”