Fishermen rescue the “Tonina” stranded in a puddle of the Portuguesa River in Barinas (video)

Fishermen rescue the “Tonina” stranded in a puddle of the Portuguesa River in Barinas

This Sunday it was discovered that a dolphin (freshwater dolphin) was rescued in the Portuguesa River near La Union Parish of the Arismendi Municipality of Barinas, which was affected by drought and that it escaped being stuck in a puddle until Until she died. Some were rescued by fishermen.

In a video published via WhatsApp by Cruz Rafael Vasquez, you can see the moment when people noticed a large fish moving in the water, which was already cloudy because the dolphins swam with difficulty in a small space. And, she decided it was about what would happen.

Carefully, they entered the water and managed to identify the dolphin, so they decided to save her life by taking her in their arms and carrying her to a place in the Portuguesa River where she could swim in deeper water.

Locals claim that this year the drought in the Portuguesa River came early, which starts appearing every year in the month of April, which has started affecting navigation in Arismendi Municipality, as boat engines also get stuck on the sand banks. Get stuck in.

