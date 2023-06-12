Fitness guru Jennifer Aniston shares her favorite workout

Many celebrities are active on social media, resulting in tons of bathroom and gym tips. For example, Victoria Beckham shared her eyebrow hack on Instagram, and we already saw JLo’s favorite workout on YouTube. Jennifer Aniston has a fitness tip for us too.

To answer your first questions: No, this is not a typical reel with up-beat music featuring Jennifer Aniston. kettle bell Lying on the fitness mat. what is really going on here; Our Zen has partnered with Pvolve. A fitness concept by Rachel Katzman, endorsed by dozens of celebrities.

In reel one — accompanied by really cheerful music — Jennifer Aniston announces the collaboration, and we quickly get an insight into her favorite workouts. Pvolve listed them before; ‘3o Minute Lower Body Strength’, ’28 Minute Full Body Sculpt’ and another 10 minutes less: ’20 Minute MAT Upper Body & Core Sculpt.’ Now you do not know what it consists of; You get the impression in the reel below.

In any case, both celebrities and common mortals are totally smitten by this collaboration. actress Julianna Margulies (who is the lead actress of good wife) already indicates he wants to try it anyway, and fellow actresses Jodie Smith and Elizabeth Perkins are fans, too. Want to build yourself some muscle? Never underestimate the importance of a sports schedule again, or try JAN’s Start-to-Run e-course.

