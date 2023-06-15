Fitz’s bar cocktails revive The Great Gatsby



Not only is Fitz’s located in the basement of the Pillows Hotel, it also recently featured a rooftop bar. Image: Hannah Bults

the film the great Gatsby (2013) features a famous shot of Leonardo DiCaprio dressed in a smart suit and raising a martini cocktail to toast with a benevolent smile. It’s this atmosphere that Fitz Bar, a new cocktail bar in the east, seeks to emerge.

Bar manager Nick Vreelink (28), himself dressed in an impeccable white tuxedo, was inspired by the American roaring Twenties. “That was the golden age of cocktails,” he says. “And now we’re kind of in the Roaring Twenties.”

Fitz’s is located in the basement of the Pillows Hotel near Oosterpark. This building used to be an anatomy lab, and a dissecting room was located downstairs. Today, space is anything but clinical. Deep, intimate tones of wood panels and soft leather seats prevail. It takes little effort to imagine the hustle and bustle of the night here, muffled piano tones and clinking whiskey glasses.

The bar is large, bright and well stocked. Fitz’s menu has twelve cocktails, prices range from 17 to 22 euros. Vreelink effortlessly lists the ingredients of an entry-level cocktail Chanel No. 1, inspired by the legendary scent. at 5: “Bobby’s gin, rose liqueur, rhubarbero (‘a rhubarb bitter’), vanilla and a little champagne acid to balance.

When asked about his most expensive product, he pulls out a large, angular bottle from behind the bar: “The Macallan M Copper. A glass costs 750 euros. Last weekend, a guest ordered two more rounds. .



Image: Hannah Bults

