five different styles worn by the Hadid sisters

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are unanimously fashionable on social networks. The supermodels who walk for brands such as Balenciaga, Coperni, Versace and Givenchy have a strong influence on fashion and beauty issues with their more than 136 million followers on Instagram. At a time when people decide to take more risks with eyebrow design and use them as expression tools, we can understand the different trends based on the looks of the Hadid sisters.

Since last year, discolored eyebrows have invaded the internet. Celebrities like Gkay, Luísa Sonza and Kendall Jenner shared their very light strands, almost invisible on the face.

This look draws attention to the apparent absence of the eyebrow, which gives the feeling of strangeness and, therefore, is associated with a cool, irreverent and daring style. In addition, it helps to highlight the colors used in shadows and outlines. Bella Hadid shared several publications in which she adopted bleached eyebrows – like this one, recording a fashion show for Miu Miu.

In the completely opposite direction is the natural brow trend. Neither discolored nor overmarked by henna techniques, as was common before the pandemic. These eyebrows tend to maintain the natural volume and rely on disheveled strands and out of the perfect design. Above all, they are associated with a minimal effort routine and a casual look – as Gigi Hadid presented on the cover of InStyle magazine in March last year.

Another brow style worn by Gigi Hadid was the super arched and angled curl. This design helps to raise the eyes and make the facial expression more striking and expressive. In the photo, the model maintained the natural thickness of her eyebrows.

In contrast to arched eyebrows, there are straight eyebrows. Fans of this style, as recently as actress Florence Pugh, can even remove the final hairs from the eyebrow, to reduce the curvature as much as possible. They also contribute to lift the eyes, but in a more sober and subtle way. This design gives an elegant look and allows the lines of the face to take center stage.