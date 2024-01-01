Five Foods You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

The air fryer is becoming more and more popular due to its versatility when it comes to cooking. Furthermore, it is very easy to use, however, not all food items can be put into this appliance.

Air fryers have countless uses from frying, roasting, baking, defrosting, dehydrating, to keeping food warm. Moreover, it is a very useful kitchen appliance, fast, versatile, economical, easy to clean and store.

cooking in air fryer It is a healthy way of preparing food in hot air and without the need of oil.

The texture that an air fryer gives to foods makes it popular, as it gives the consistency of fried foods with a crispy texture without using oil.

Cheese: Cheese can spread in the air fryer and make it more difficult to clean, even damaging it.

Popcorn: Due to the high temperature at which the air fryer operates, the corn kernels can easily burn. Popcorn may fly and damage the appliance.

Soups, Creams, Broths and Sauces: Noticias de Gipuzkoa says that it is not recommended to place this type of food directly into the air fryer, as it could damage the device. If it spreads between the joints of the equipment or expands due to high temperatures, it can reach electrical components and cause a short circuit.

raw vegetables: Frozen vegetables, when dehydrated by heat, will turn out crunchy instead of cooked. However, if they require cooking with water, it is advisable not to use this appliance.

red meat: Cooking meat in an air fryer is not an easy task, as it is difficult to achieve perfection in meat cooked in an air fryer; There is a risk of it drying out, which affects the quality and texture of the product.

