Five games to welcome spring with open arms

Undoubtedly one of the funniest games of recent years. In this title we will control in cooperative mode the parents of a girl who, turned into toys, must return with her daughter. on his journey they will find some of the most emblematic elements of this season of the year : sunny, trees that have just awakened to spring and little animals running around the garden…

That is why we bring you here five games where spring shines in some way , even in those cases in which their worlds seem to collapse and bring nothing good. What’s more, it is under those circumstances especially when we see that life always makes its way…

Today March 21 we say goodbye to winter until it returns again in December. Gone are the days of leaving the house with a jacket, coat, scarf, gloves and hat, and that of not being able to be outside for more than five minutes because we freeze to the bone. Spring has finally arrived and you know what it means : the good weather and the heat begin, it gets dark later and our leisure hours skyrocket.

In this game that now, due to its adaptation to a series, is on everyone’s lips, we find one of the most emblematic versions of spring of the history of video games. In this part of the game we will go from facing hordes of infected and looters to the iconic scene of the giraffes. Simply beautiful.

The Sims 4 and The Four Seasons

This EA simulator has many expansions, among which are some that allow us to enjoy spring as never before. With endless garden accessories such as flamingos or gnomes, and a wide variety of outdoor furniture, you can prepare your home for the arrival of good weather and the sun.

Minecraft

The case of this title is similar to the previous game. In MinecraftAs you all know, you can find a large number of biomes with very different vegetation each other. And when spring arrives, so do little animals like bees that, just like in the real world, give life to this beautiful season thanks to their characteristic bright colors.

long live pinata

Speaking of cheerful colors, this game takes that look to the tenth power. The legendary title of Rare transports us to a kind of farm in which we will have to raise piñatas. Our world will be filled with colorful animals, vibrant buildings, amazing flowers, and lots of garden activities. We guarantee that you will not get bored.

And you? Do you feel like spring?

