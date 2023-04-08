Five Movies to Watch on Holy Week

Holy Week is here and you don’t know what to watch? No problem! We separate a list of five movies to enjoy this long holiday.

Sometimes it’s good to take some time off to relax and get your mind off the real world, right? On the list there are action movies, comedy, drama, romance… You can choose what you prefer and enjoy watching it during Easter! See below:

Love by Date (2020)

This one is for anyone who likes a romantic comedy! In the film, we meet Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey), two people who hate holidays. Single, they always end up sitting at the children’s table or taking the wrong company to the family event.

After meeting at a Christmas party, they make a pact: for a year, they will accompany each other on special occasions. Both don’t care much for celebrations and have no interest in falling in love, so they become the perfect match and embark on fun situations together. However, as the year ends, Sloane and Jackson discover that sharing what they hate has become one of the things they love most in life.

In addition to all the confusion that the couple goes through during all the celebrations (they even have an Easter lunch with the family), we can see the unfolding of their relationship happening little by little. It’s a great movie to watch in the afternoon and have a little fun!

O Auto da Compadecida (2000)

Why not see, or rewatch, a Brazilian film? O Auto da Compadecida is a national classic, which tells the adventures of João Grilo (Matheus Natchergaele), a poor and lying sertanejo, and Chicó (Selton Mello), the most cowardly of men.

Both fight for their daily bread and go through several episodes deceiving everyone in the small village of Taperoá, in the interior of Paraíba. The duo’s salvation happens with the apparition of Our Lady (Fernanda Montenegro).

The film is an adaptation of the work of Ariano Suassuna. In addition, the sequel to the film was recently announced.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After (2022)

The sequel to the first Black Panther movie sees the world of Wakanda expanding. After the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, the focus of the film is the characters around the Black Panther. Thus, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milage fight to protect the fragile nation of other countries after the death of T’Challa (Boseman).

As the people of Wakanda struggle to move forward in this new chapter, the late king’s family and friends must unite with the help of Dogs of War Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). . In the midst of it all, Wakanda will still have to learn to live with the underwater nation, Talokan, and its king Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

In addition to Black Panther: Forever After Wakanda, you can also grab all the Marvel movies to binge-watch. So here’s the tip!

After the Universe (2022)

A little drama never hurt anyone! Therefore, in this film we will know the story of Nina (Giulia Be), who is a talented pianist who needs to deal with lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks her kidneys. She sees her dreams get lost between hemodialysis sessions and waiting for a transplant.

However, the young woman is surprised to meet Gabriel (Henry Zaga), one of the doctors who is part of the team that takes care of her. He will help her face her insecurities and fight for her goal of playing in the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra.

The two live an intense romance, which brings a lot of reflection on life.

Mystery in Paris (2023)

Recently, the sequel to Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019) was released. In the sequel, four years after solving the first murder, Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Jennifer Aniston) are full-time detectives and need to make their agency work.

At first, they are invited to the wedding of a friend known as the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. However, the Spitz couple finds themselves again in the middle of a big mess right at the beginning of the party. The groom has been kidnapped and everyone is a suspect: the most glamorous guests, family members and even the bride!

In the new feature, Nick and Audrey have a dream case in their hands, with the opportunity to prove the agency’s potential while traveling through Paris.

So, have you already chosen what to watch on holiday? Tell us!

