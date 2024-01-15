Five Nights at Freddy’s: Jennifer Lawrence’s tender message to Josh Hutcherson

The former Hunger Games couple discussed the success of the video game adaptation, with Josh “dying” to film the sequel.

Josh Hutcherson indicated to Diversity he is her friendhunger games, Jennifer LawrenceLeft a message for him in honor of the box office success of five nights at freddy’swhich happened the same weekend that his film challenge (Available on VOD firstmax) tops the Netflix rankings.

,when jen texted me fnaf Is outside. He said : “My movie is the first on Netflix, and your movie is the first at the box office! Awesome!” I answered : “I love you! “”

recently, Josh Hutcherson Actually starred in one of the biggest box office hits of 2023: the horror video game adaptation five nights at freddy’s Earned approximately $290 million worldwide. The actor also expressed his impatience to shoot the second part of this potentially horrific saga.

Peeta Mellark’s former interpreter announced that things were progressing. Josh HutchersonWho is currently in full promotion of the action film beekeeper with Jason Stathamconfirmed that a five nights at freddys 2 It’s a good chance to see the light of day.

,I know they’re finishing the story, and are ready to start over as soon as possible. Obviously the (film) community is amazing. It was great and unprecedented for me to be a part of it. , We were hopeful that this project would reach the audience, but I think, even from our side, no one expected things like this to happen. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammy was fantastic, and it was such a fun world. I can’t wait to see what they do next.“, Said Josh Hutcherson,

beekeeper, is released in the United States this January. At present, no date for its release in France has been made official. Here is its trailer:

