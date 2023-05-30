Five of the Most Beautiful Disney Hits from the Film Music Top 100

1. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ by Hans Zimmer (place 6)



The soundtrack to the adventure film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow is grand, epic and full of mystery and adventure. The true Disney enthusiast will recognize parts of the music from the Disney parks; The attraction of the same name can be seen in America and Paris, as well as in Shanghai and Tokyo. The attraction’s soundtrack was used as inspiration for the film – think of the song ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho, A Pirate’s Life for Me’.

Zimmer consciously chose epic music when he began working on Pirates of the Caribbean. “The music is gorgeous. He (Jack Sparrow, ed.) is in a little rowing boat with a little sail and you hear that big orchestra. That’s the music he hears in his head, because he thinks to himself that he is the best. pirate that ever lived.”



2. By ‘The Lion King’ Hans Zimmer (Position 14)

Another classic: ‘The Lion King’. This 1994 animated film tells the story of the young lion king Simba, who becomes the leader of the animal kingdom after his father’s death. The Walt Disney Company hired Hans Zimmer directly as composer for the soundtrack during the film’s production process. Zimmer had previously composed the music for the film The Power of One, in which he used traditional African music with a choir. Exactly what they wanted for ‘The Lion King’ as well. Zimmer’s music won the Oscar for Best Motion Picture Music in addition to two Golden Globe and three Grammy Awards.



3. Up! by Michael Giacchino (rank 69)



The brand new film in the Film Music Top 100 is ‘Up!’ is the soundtrack of. This film from the animation studio Pixar, part Disney, was released in 2009 and is about the unlikely friendship between grieving widow Carl and spirited boy Scout Russell. The composer of the soundtrack is Michael Giacchino. he used for his creation thematic change, a technique commonly used in classical music. He interweaves many themes and musical styles within the soundtrack – from vintage jazz to Viennese waltz.