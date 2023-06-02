Five police officers convicted of 30 unwarranted assaults upon arrest

On Wednesday, the Liège Criminal Court convicted five Liège police officers of unjustly beating a man during an arrest. The victim received more than 30 punches from two officers, while three others remained indifferent to his cries for help.

The events took place in Liège when a young musician was arrested. Surveillance camera footage shows the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. One of the police officers hit him eight times with a machete, kicked and punched him. Another officer hit, kicked, and punched him 23 times. Three other police officers were partially on site and rendered no assistance to the victim despite her cries for help.

The court said in the ruling that the aggressive nature of the victim was not reflected in the camera images and that the officers’ assault was not fair and proportionate. The use of such force was unwarranted and the police officers abused their authority by beating the victim, resulting in incapacitation.

The court sentenced the two police officers responsible for the beating to a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 600 euros. The officers who did not offer assistance were given a suspension of the ruling. (They are guilty but not punished, ed.),