Five Scholarships Available to International Students in Montreal, Canada

Numerous scholarship opportunities in Montreal, Canada, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and prestigious educational institutions, draw in international students. These scholarships not only lower the price of studying overseas but also honour and reward academic achievement, the ability to take on leadership roles, and community service.

Check out these 5 Scholarship Opportunities for International Students in Toronto, Canada as well.

The following five scholarships in Montreal are available only to students from abroad:

1. Scholarships at McGill University

Situated in the energetic metropolis of Montreal, McGill University is globally recognised for its outstanding academic achievements, inventive research, and dedication to diversity.

Offering a wide variety of scholarship options to international students, McGill University demonstrates its dedication to drawing and assisting intelligent people from around the globe.

One of the main scholarship initiatives at McGill University is the McGill Entrance Scholarship Programme, which is intended to honour and reward exceptional academic achievement among incoming undergraduate students, including those from abroad.

These scholarships, which are awarded on the basis of academic merit, pay a portion of the recipient’s tuition for the whole time they are an undergraduate at McGill.

The McGill Entrance Scholarship Programme encourages international students to pursue their academic aspirations and succeed in their chosen fields of study by eliminating financial obstacles and recognising academic excellence.

To assist exceptional international students pursuing graduate study, McGill University offers the McGill International Scholarship Programme in addition to the McGill Entrance Scholarship Programme.

These financial aid scholarships are awarded to students based on their leadership abilities, research potential, and academic achievement.

3. Scholarships at Université de Montréal

Université de Montréal is widely recognised for its exceptional academic achievements, innovative research, and commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse learning community. It is situated in Montreal, a thriving metropolis with a diverse population.

The Université de Montréal offers a range of scholarship opportunities that recognise and encourage academic achievement, leadership potential, and research brilliance in order to draw and assist talented international students.

One of Université de Montréal’s main scholarship initiatives, the International Student Scholarship Programme seeks to bring exceptional international talent to the school.

These scholarships are available to incoming master’s, doctoral, and undergraduate students who have demonstrated strong academic achievement, promise for future research, and leadership qualities.

Recipients of the International Student Scholarship will be studying at Université de Montréal.