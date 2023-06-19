Five series showing the evolution of LGBTQIA+ characters

musical comedy’glee‘, the production of the famous ryan murphy, aired on the American channel FOX between 2009 and 2015 and became hugely popular both on You Tube and online and in other media. The series features characters with varying identities, both professors and students at the William McKinley School. For example, the relationships between Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss) and between Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany (Heather Morris) showed same sex relationship In a mainstream series, that certainly wasn’t so obvious at the time. The representation of trans characters like Coach Beiste (Dot-Marie Jones) and Unique Adams (Alex Newell) also deserve an honorable mention.

Unfortunately, especially in its early years, the series still had a habit of playing the bad guys occasionally. stereotypes And give clichéd stories to the characters. The representation in the series was commendable for its time, but has since come under increasing criticism.

dear white people

We see a more nuanced representation in the context of the school’dear white people‘ (2013), created by showrunner justin simien, The series takes a close look at how race and sexuality are handled on college campuses – and by extension, the United States – with a special focus on how media such as radio and social networks conversation about those topics. ‘Dear White People’ stars gay Lionel (Dairon Horton), whose exploration of the various queer scenes on campus provides invaluable lessons. Anyone who is open to it will learn how its various forms Discrimination can reinforce each other in a society. In other words, difficult subjects are not avoided; opposite of this. As a bonus, queer actresses Lena Waithe and Tessa Thompson appear in both series.

15-20

first season of when15-20‘ appeared in 2013, the television landscape had changed forever. It was one of the first series to go online and became the most watched series of all time. The way viewers watch a series never the same again Are. But besides the fact that the series kept countless fans around the world glued to their screens for hours upon hours at the launch of each new season, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ also had an impact on viewers in another way.

series that occur in one women’s prison, namely focused on the daily concerns of women of color, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender women. White privilege, inequality, sexual violence, drug addiction and the problems of the prison system were regular themes, albeit with healthy doses. Humor, Because the series was the first to focus on a relationship between two gay characters, it was between Alex Woz (Laura Prepon) and PIPER Chapman (Taylor Schilling) helped normalize the series’ homosexual relationships.

sense8

in the Netflix seriessense8‘ (2015 – 2018) Eight strangers learn they share a psychic bond that grants them superhuman powers and together they must fight the Biological Protection Organization and the evil Mr. whispering In addition to dazzling cinematography and engaging action sequences, the series delivers a simple yet strong message: people, regardless of their race, origin, language, sexual orientation or gender identity, are in this together are linked, Created by the Wachowski sisters (best known for “The Matrix” franchise), the series features a diverse cast that includes LGBTQIA+ actors such as Jamie Clayton and Brian J. Smith, who came out after the series aired. Were.

The series includes, among other things, a paranormal scene that occurs during sao paulo pride, which includes a passionate kiss between Lito Rodríguez (Miguel Angel Silvestre) and his partner Hernando (Alfonso Herrera). The underlying message of this series puts the power of love and representation first and foremost.

Excitement

teen anxious and rambunctious hormones are at the center of this HBO series that has become a sensation since 2019. In addition to drugs, alcohol and bullying, ‘Euphoria’ tackles topics related to LGBTQIA+, such as gender roles and pornography’s effect on them, gender-based violence and love between teens who are desperately discovering who they are Are. we find it among all the heavy subjects tender moments between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (a trans character played by trans woman Hunter Schaefer). The series can sometimes be too harsh and candid in showing teenage experiences, but it’s that beautiful love story that is the heart of the first season.

