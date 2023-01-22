Five skins that fans requested from Epic Games and were added to Fortnite

It was the already distant year 2019. The franchise starring Keanu Reeves ruled the box office thanks to his third movie and gamers had been asking for months for a skin of the actor in his wildest role. So in the absence of a quick response from Epic Games, they decided that the skin of The Reaper it was going to be unofficially that of John Wick. It was then that to promote the third film the character was added to the game.

That is why we bring you five examples of cosmetics that the community let it be known that they wanted within the game and were added without too much fuss. After all, “business is business.” Come on, without further ado we remind you of the five most notorious cases of these wishes come true:

The battle royale of Epic Games over the years has been willing to listen to the fans and, from time to time, does to make what the community screams for come true. An example of this relationship between the company and players is that, throughout the almost seven years that Fortnite carries between us, the North Americans have provided the community with some of the skins they have requested.

Fortnite Y Star Wars They have been collaborating together almost since the rise of the game’s popularity, with skins as demanded as those of The Mandalorian with Grogu, Boba Fett or Rey. Nevertheless, the most legendary villain in movie history was still missing, Darth Vader. It was not until the premiere of the series of Obi Wan Kenobi that this incredible character would be added to the game, quickly becoming one of the skins most sold in all history… and that is saying a lot.

Doctor Strange

despite having had Fortnite a chapter within the second season dedicated entirely to the characters of the Marvel factory, the Sorcerer Supreme did not make an appearance until last May 2022, the date on which it was included to coincide with the premiere of the film by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At last, the players’ pleas came true.

Deku

my hero academy has become one of the most popular anime of the past decade, which has made fans of Fortnite will demand for years skins of its protagonists. It wasn’t until last December 2022 that Epic Games granted their wish and included not only Deku, the protagonist, but also other fan favorites such as All Might, Uraraka and Bakugo.

Doom Slayer

We close this list with a special case, since this character was not requested by the community because they were fans of the games Doombut rather because at the end of last year 2022 this Doom Slayer became one of the memes most popular of the moment. Whatever it was, this character was added to Fortnite along with the new season 4.

And you? What skins would you like to see in Fortnite?