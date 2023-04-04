Five Spanish universities compete in the seventh Amazon University Esports Masters to win the European title









The rivalry is maximum. Up to five Spanish universities will play this year in the seventh edition of the Amazon University Esports Masters, one of the most important online competitions that have a place on the world circuit of electronic sports. The event started at the beginning of March and will continue until next July, the date on which the grand finale will take place in person, at a location that will be revealed by the organization in the coming days. AUEM will have a participation of more than seven hundred students from twenty countries.

The event this season includes the addition of Valorant, the famous Riot Games shooter, to the repertoire of games that had been part of the tournament: League of Legends, Rocket League, Clash Royale and Teamfight Tactics. Under the stimulus of an economic prize amounting to a total of twenty thousand euros -a figure that will be distributed among the different categories-, the participants will fight to become European champions. The expectation is so high that even in the best sports bets on the Internet, the first forecasts are beginning to be considered.

As every year, students represent the educational centers to which they belong at Amazon University. In the case of Spain, the universities that have players in this electronic battle are those of Granada, Murcia, the Complutense and Polytechnic of Madrid and the Polytechnic of Catalonia. All of them are currently fighting to win the national qualifier, the catapult that will place them with aspirations to win the continental title.

Beyond the record of registered players that this course has been harvested and the inclusion of a new game, there are other novelties for the 2023 edition, fundamentally aimed at achieving a much more competitive experience, both for players and for spectators. Unlike what happened in previous campaigns, in which there were only face-to-face finals for the League of Legends modalities, this time the organizers plan a physical final for Valorant. In fact, it is not ruled out that other titles suffer the same fate.

In the same line of improvement, Amazon University Esports hosts for the first time teams from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco. That is, there will be representatives of MENA who will face the Europeans to join the Rocket League and Teamfight Tactics playoffs. The idea is none other than to coordinate two large regions in favor of an international fusion that can be maintained in the future, with more games and more students.

On the other hand, the competitive format has also been retouched, and it now includes a broader calendar and new classification options, always with the purpose of making each of the phases more attractive. In this way, the tournament starts with the Qualifier Bracket, the first qualifying stage in which each European team will have at least one representative. The top six from this group, plus the winners of the Last Chance Qualifier (one team from each nation) and the MENA Qualifier, will make up the final playoff draw. From there will come two finalists who will face each other in the last duel.

At this point, it should be noted that the entire competition is broadcast live through the official channel that the Amazon University Esports Masters has enabled on the Twitch platform. In addition, the broadcasts are made in several languages. The AUEM is considered today as one of the unmissable events within the global panorama of esports. Since it was born in 2016, in a first edition in which only five teams from five different countries participated in League of Legends, the event has grown year after year without interruption: more participants, more games and better prizes.

