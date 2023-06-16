Five things you should know about the European Basketball Championships in Israel and Slovenia

The Belgian Cats are on their way to success again at the European Basketball Championships. “We are ambitious and going for a medal,” says French national coach Rachid Meziane. The Cats are followed by France, Spain and Serbia. In five cases we give you everything you need to know about the European Championship taking place in Israel and Slovenia from 15 to 25 June.

1. 39th EC for Women, 14th appearance of Belgian Cats

This is the 39th time that the European Basketball Championship for Women has been held. The Belgian Cats are here for the 14th time. This is the sixth time since 2000 and the Belgian women have always excelled with at least seventh place. Bronze in 2017, the first medal for Belgian basketball in a major tournament, and 2021 are the best results.

2. European Championship Competition Formula

Sixteen countries are participating in the European Championship. Two groups in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, and two in Tel Aviv, Israel. The group winners of the four groups of four qualified directly for the quarter-finals. Numbers 2 and 3 jump a spot in the last eight. Numbers 4 and 5 are closed. The Belgian Cats are in Group B alongside host nation Israel (FIBA 49), the Czech Republic (FIBA 23) and Italy (FIBA 14). From the quarterfinals, the European Championship continues in Ljubljana. Whoever loses the quarterfinals remains in the tournament to eliminate ranking matches towards the Olympic Games.

Cats prepare. , © Belga

3. Road to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

This is the seventh consecutive major tournament for the Belgian Cats. After a fourth consecutive European Championship, two consecutive World Cups and an Olympic Games, Emma Meismann and co would also like to go to the Olympic Games for the second time in a row. The road to the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 first passes through this European Championship. A place in the top 5, the first six if France (the host country in the Olympic Games) finishes in the top 5, is at stake in this European Championship for a ticket to the Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2024. Cats can focus on that. Qualifying tournament then place for Paris 2024. This will be the eighth consecutive major tournament.

4. Israel first rival

The first opponent of the Belgian Cats today (17:15) is Israel. The “weak sister” of Group B, but not to be underestimated as the host country in Tel Aviv. Eden Rotberg plays for Liège Panthers in 2021-22 and last season she was a teammate of Belgian cat Maxuela Lisova, who left for Lucca (Italy) in April. All players outside of Lior Garzon (21, Oklahoma State University, NCAA) play in Israel. American Israeli Jenny Sims (29) has been playing in the WNBA for some time and was a teammate of Emma Meisman’s Washington Mystics in 2017. Alexandra Cohen (30), like Alyssa Baron (31), is also born in America and with her 1m96 is the tallest player in Israel. The national coach is Sharon Drucker. He coached Ostend from 2006 to 2008, becoming champions in 2007 and winning the Belgian Cup in 2008. The Israeli women’s team has never been to the World Cup or the Olympic Games and has only been to the European Championship six times. The last time it was in 2011 when Thirteenth was held. The best result is eighth place in 1991. The Cats have played against Israel 27 times and won 14 times.

5. Emma Meismann No. 1 “Must-Watch Stars” and Favorite MVP at the European Championships

FIBA conducted a “Must-Watch Stars” poll. Among the ten candidates, two Belgian players: Emma Meesmans and Julie Allemand. According to European basketball fans, Meissmann, the MVP of the previous season of the Euroleague, is also the favorite for the European Championship MVP trophy. Emma Meismann has never been the MVP at the European Championships. The last three times she always shone in the ideal basic five.

Schedule Group B Belgian Cats (Belgian time): 14/06 17.15 Belgium-Israel; 16/05 12.15 Czech Republic-Belgium; 18/06 15.15 Belgium-Italy