Fladderiep grows with eighty young Wijnegemnaartjes (Wijnegem).

The municipality has planted saplings at Kasteli Chowk. The mayor and aldermen inaugurated them together with many of the parents of the eighty children born at Wijnegam last year.

John Aumann

In the year 2022, 80 Vijnegam children were born. He gets a place of honor on the tree of the second birth in Vijnegam. A birth tree is planted each year in honor of all children born in Wijnigem that year.

Six young assistants came to attend the opening in their Easter best. They were allowed to put their colored “stamp” on the information board that would soon be installed near the tree.

This mischievous Elaine van Scharen, among others, was overjoyed by her fluttering elm. , © Hugo Gerstmanns

fluttering elm

The birth tree for 2022 is a fluttering elm. The fluttering elms are rare inhabitants of our forests in our regions and are therefore relatively unknown in Flanders. They can grow into monumentally beautiful giants up to 30 meters high. You will find this tree at the intersection of Kastli. There he gets all the space to grow quietly. Last year, Mayor Leanne Wouters (N-VA) and her Council of Aldermen also planted a nativity tree on Kulsveldlan. There, with the generation of Wijnagemnartjes born in 2021, a chestnut was chosen.

birth premium

Birth tree is part of the birth premium. It is a financial incentive that every Vijnegam family gets when a new member is born in the family. That premium was recently raised to 160 euros per child. All new parents automatically receive a congratulatory letter with a slip with which they can deposit their premium from the Department of Civil Affairs.

The premium is not transferred directly to the new parent’s bank account, but comes in the form of Wijnegemse Euro, a local gift voucher that you can use at more than 40 local merchants and market vendors. “This way, parents are given the freedom to choose how they want to spend their premiums. This way we not only invest in all families, but together we invest in our local economy”, Mayor Leanne Wouters says. (Yes)

Just another handprint. , © Hugo Gerstmanns