Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Jennifer Lawrence with a bow and arrow and a farmer looking for love

‘Hessel 1985’



A few days after the Champions League final frank rez Back to the most emotional match in the history of the national champions’ cup of Liverpool against Juventus in 1985 at the scene of the Heysel disaster.

9.20 pm on canvas

‘Flamin’ Hot’



Already Controversial: Biopic of Richard MontañezWho has already written two books and given many speeches about how he invented the famous chips Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. eve longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) films her inspiring life story in “Flamin’ Hot,” which shows how Montañez worked her way up from janitor to CEO of Frito-Lay Company. The only problem: The Los Angeles Times newspaper proved in 2021 that the man was not involved in the development of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos at all. “We appreciate Richard’s many contributions to our company, but this is just an urban legend,” Frito-Lay’s official statement said. Screenwriters’ defense is, ‘We don’t make documentaries, we make films.’

Now on Disney+



Image VTM

‘The farmer needs a woman’



A new season of ‘Boar Six Women’ is about to come. became tonight Dina Tersago The first call episode features five new farmers and a farmer’s wife who are in search of a better half. Pay close attention, because the lines open up for interested singles after the first call episode.

8.35 pm on VTM

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire



Katniss with the second film in The Hunger Games series (Jennifer Lawrence) in all kinds of precarious and dire situations. if disaster strikes the girl on fire also choose between the hotties Josh Hutcherson And Liam Hemsworth.

8.35 pm on VTM3



Pictures BBC/Chapter One/Mark Johnson

best interests



Best Interests is one of the most awaited TV series of 2023 featuring Sharon Horgan And michael sheen Filling the lead roles from the pen of the BAFTA winner jack thorn, The series follows two parents who are obsessed with their terminally ill daughter. best interests Have to die

10pm on BBC1

