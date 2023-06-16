Flanders is looking for additional construction inspectors, 20 inspections per day in Bruges (Brugge)

Flanders is looking for additional housing inspectors and is setting up a training program. Minister Mathias Diependelle (N-VA) explained the plan in Bruges, investing 1.4 million euros in house inspections.

With over 300, they are the building inspectors most active in Flanders. They check whether the rental property meets quality standards and thus can give the green light for a certificate of conformity, a document that is mandatory in more and more municipalities. “By 2050 we will need an additional 400,000 homes. The big problem is that we have to combine this with challenges related to space utilisation, construction costs, but also housing quality. We want to improve this by recruiting more building inspectors. Gradually, because if we tighten too quickly, we will lose supply,” says Flemish Minister of Housing Mathias Diependelle.

The training program for new inspectors consists of 12 modules and an internship, totaling 490 teaching hours, and is delivered in adult education centres.

Bruges, which has 16,000 rental homes, is already investing 1.4 million euros to hire five home inspectors by the end of 2024. “They check about twenty homes every day,” says Frankie Damon (CD&V), alderman for housing. “It takes a lot of time and money, but we think it is important that anyone living in Bruges has the right to a safe and sound home. We see a certificate of conformity as a quality label. “

gas ok

A certificate of conformity is mandatory in Bruges for all rental properties older than 20 years. After an inspection, homeowners are given advice on how to eliminate defects. “Then there is a second test,” says the demon. “Owners of rental homes who refuse to incur GAS fines.”

By the summer of 2024, it is intended to convert the houses into virtual reality, so that students from other provinces can also practice in the available buildings.