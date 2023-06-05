Flash Premiere and You Could Win Two Tickets





The Flash is one of the funniest superheroes in the DC Universe. The charming superhero is now back on the silver screen and you have the chance to win tickets to the Dutch premiere.

The DC Universe is currently undergoing a complete renewal. Parent company Warner Bros. wasn’t happy with the direction of the Discovery superhero movies and decided to completely turn things around and bring James Gunn on the back of Marvel’s success. Guardians of the Galaxy,

The Flash is back on the silver screen

James Gunn is now solely trying to make all of DC’s new movies. the first movie we’re going to see is glitter, Apart from this, we see many more special things in this new film.

you probably want to know where glitter About this. Warner Bros. describes it as follows: “An accident in his lab gives police scientist Barry Allen superpowers. He can move very fast and decides to use those powers as the Flash for good.

Besides The Flash, we also see the passing of several other superheroes. Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck returns as Batman. Plus, he’s not the only Bat, as Michael Keaton returns as well. That’s the last time we saw him as a superhero batman returns Since 1992.

This is how you win tickets to the Dutch premiere

Overall, it promises to be a special film and a must-watch for true superhero fans. WANT HELPS YOU, because in association with Warner Bros. Can we give away 3 times 2 tickets for the premiere.

premiere for glitter Tuesday 13 June at 20:00 at the Pathé Arena in Amsterdam. If you want to be there, you need to do the following:

Follow our podcast Freakin’ Nerds on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your other favorite podcast app

Send a screenshot to (email protected) stating The Flash.

That’s all. If you’re one of the winners, you’ll get a message from us on Friday!

James Gunn reveals long-awaited DC plans that should make Marvel tremble