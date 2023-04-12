FlipiN announces its return to competition in Counter-Strike 2

The Counter-Strike 2 announcement a few weeks ago is having a very positive impact on the community and attracting many players as evidenced by the current CS:GO issues who has broken his record for players starting to warm up their wrists while waiting for CS2 to arrive next summer.

This also includes well-known old faces in the community like Antonio Rivas del Reybetter known as flipiNwho is one of the Counter-Strike legends in Spain who retired last 2019 of professional competition, although since that year he has continued to be linked to CS:GO as streamer typical of the shooter.

The competitive bug bites FlipiN again

This retreat, however, is coming to an end as a few days ago FlipiN announced to his community that he is going to compete again in Counter-Strike 2the new installment of the game that will arrive in summer and in which the player wants to return to the competitive environment.

To do so, he wants to continue a trail similar to his current project, TGDalthough this time it will be in a professional environment, looking for players who will be paid to compete, coaches or sponsors, and perhaps even the figure of a club that wants to give them their support, all without losing the essence of TGD, with regular live shows at the They have to show training or how they look for new strategies that can help them to try to achieve success in the competitions they find in Counter-Strike 2, both nationally and internationally.