Florence Pugh Admits She Misses Scarlett Johansson at Marvel

In an interview with Happy Sad Confused, Florence Pugh admitted that she already misses Scarlett Johanssonhis Black Widow co-star at Marvel.

“I already feel a little sad. It’s weird, because I did a movie with her, and obviously her character was already dead. So it’s kind of like false hope. I already went in knowing we would never do that again.”

Florence Pugh will return as Yelena Belova in thunderbolts. She also appeared in Archer hawkin addition to the aforementioned Black Widow.

According to official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) david harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set to direct, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is scheduled to open on July 26, 2024.

What is the team about in the comics?

Without the 1996 “Massacre” event, there would be no Thunderbolts. This saga begins when Professor Xavier unleashes a psychic attack on Magneto, designed to drive away all the darkness and hatred of his old friend.

This inadvertently leads to the creation of Onslaught — a character who combines the darkest parts of Magneto and Professor X. He’s too powerful, and the Avengers and Fantastic Four willingly sacrifice themselves to finally defeat him.

They are actually teleported to another reality, but the important thing here is that the world thinks its greatest heroes are dead, and everything becomes darker.

Anti-mutant prejudice prevents the X-Men from fully gaining the public’s trust, and Spider-Man has always had a J. Jonah Jameson smear campaign. In other words, the world was vulnerable and desperate for superheroes, and it’s clear that someone would use that to their advantage.