Florence Pugh talks what it’s like to continue in the MCU without Scarlett Johansson by her side ~ Marvel Universe 616

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Thunderbolts and Black Widow star Florence Pugh spoke about what it’s been like moving forward in the MCU without her mentor, Scarlett Johansson. Pugh revealed that she is “extremely excited” about her upcoming MCU appearance in Thunderbolts and potentially leading that team:

“I am excited? Extremely excited. Obviously, it’s been a few years and I feel like I’m really grateful that there was some time between all of them because it gives me more time to figure out where she is and where she’s going. And I think I’m very grateful to be a part of that family. And I said when ‘Black Widow’ came out, I was so grateful to be a part of this family and the reception was just insane. But more so now, just continuing the story is like a huge, huge privilege. It’s a huge privilege, and I get to go back with my dad, so…”

It was then that Horowitz mentioned making a film “unrelated to the character of Scarlett (Johansson)”, to which actress Yelena Belova commented: “

“Oh no. I know. I’m already feeling sad about it. I know. It’s so weird, because I did a movie with her, and obviously her character had already passed away. And so it’s like false hope, really. Yeah, I just walked in and I thought, ‘No, you’re never going to do that again’.”

The Thunderbolts cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / US Agent, Hannah John -Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Recently, actress Ayo Edebiri and actor Steven Yeun were also announced for the film.

Thunderbolts will be directed by Jake Schreier (Lodge 49, Kidding) and is being written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok, Black Widow). The film is scheduled to release on July 26, 2024.

