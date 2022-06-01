“Florida Surgeon General told to stop using Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines”. daily list

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo this Wednesday urged halting the use of COVID-19 vaccines that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, arguing the possibility that they could “contaminate” human cells. Integrate with DNA. ,

In a statement from the Florida Department of Health, Ladapo said he raised concerns about vaccine safety with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, complaining that the federal agency did not respond adequately.

For this reason, Ladapo, an ally of the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis and controversial since his appointment in 2021, explained that he does not recommend using these vaccines.

The FDA’s response to Ladapo refuted each of Florida’s Surgeon General’s concerns and warned that “misinformation and disinformation” about the vaccines would result in fewer people being vaccinated.

In a December 6 letter to the FDA, Ladapo expressed concern that DNA integration could “theoretically” transform healthy cells into cancer cells and result in chromosomal instability.

Ladapo has been the protagonist of several controversies, repeatedly criticizing COVID-19 vaccines and issuing strict recommendations urging various populations not to take them, despite assurances from federal officials that they are safe.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a type of molecule called messenger RNA or messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) instead of part of a bacteria or virus like the others.

mRNA is a type of RNA necessary for the production of proteins. In cells, this molecule uses information from genes to create a blueprint for making proteins. Once cells finish making proteins, they rapidly break down the mRNA.

According to the scientific community, mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.