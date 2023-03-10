Flow GAMERGY 2023: find out everything that will be at the gamer event of the year

On April 7, 8 and 9 in Tecnópolis the second edition of Flow GAMERGY will be held in Argentinaorganized by IFEMA MADRID, GGTech and Fenix ​​Entertainment. The gamer event that expects to have more than 60,000 people in Tecnópolis, will have content for all fans of esports and video games. Season tickets and individual tickets for the event will have an exclusive pre-sale for Banco Galicia customers starting Thursday at 10 am at Entrada Uno. For its part, general sales begin on Sunday.

Flow Arena, Galicia Arena, TikTok Arena and Beat The Pro, are the stages that will provide content during the 3 days of the festival. The most relevant teams in the scene will also be present: Stone, Velox, Leviatán, Maycam, Pampas, 9z, Eba and Furious.

Friday the 6th

talks: There will be presentations focused on the world of cryptocurrencies, accessibility to video games, university themes and professions within the esports sector.

Flow GAMERGY Cup Semifinal | CS:GO: The teams will be confirmed through the previous online qualifiers.

opening show: a show will kick off the festival on the 360 ​​main stage.

Saturday 7

arm-wrestling benefic: Manute will invite 16 content creators (8 girls and 8 boys) to face each other in an arm-wrestling duel. The tournament will feature Argentine professionals and referees. The prize will be an economic amount to donate to a charitable association.

cosplay contest: Cosplayers will be able to choose all kinds of characterizations from video games, books, anime and even their own characters. In turn, it will have a specialized jury and the winner of the previous edition.

Just Dance: The popular dance game will have fixed spaces and a larger contest will be held at the TikTok Arena.

GAMERGY STARS | Corinthians vs. Windingo: On Saturday the Brazilian team and the Argentine team made up of influencers will compete for a prize pool of 10 thousand dollars. With the historical rivalry between Argentina and Brazil, the teams will give the public an unforgettable show.

Showmatch Valorant Female: Women’s professional teams will compete and the winner will choose an association to donate the prize.

Sunday 8

Amazon Music: Live concerts by Argentine artists on a stage with 4,000 seats will make the entire audience sing and dance.

Flow GAMERGY Cup Final | CS:GO: The finalists will compete for the national CS:GO throne.

Meet & Greet Team Manute: Manute and other content creators will be at the TikTok Arena meeting their fans, taking photos and doing giveaways.

There will also be food trucks, PC and console arenas, a crypto area with activations and experiences for those interested, SimRacing and the best content creators in the country at the TikTok Arena.

Tickets per day and subscription for Flow GAMERGY are already on sale through Entrada Uno.

For more information visit www.gamergy.com.ar