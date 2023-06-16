Flower dresses are back and they’re the prettiest





Do you have some vintage floral print dresses in the back of your closet? Then you can easily get to it again. floral dress is back and we have spotted him with these celebs.

Or take a look in your mother’s or grandmother’s wardrobe. Who knows, you might find a gem there.

floral dress is back

A floral dress is a real asset to your summer wardrobe. You wear it on vacation, with a pair of heels to a wedding or just casually on a summer Sunday afternoon.

These celebs are fans

Kylie Jenner posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram yesterday in which she is wearing a white dress with a blue-green floral print from the brand DÔEN. While we are usually used to some of Kylie’s more sexy looks, this dreamy dress brought a new style to Kylie’s wardrobe. This also and just like thatSarah Jessica Parker, the actress, appeared on the talk show good Morning America In white floral print dress.

our favorite

The idea that floral dresses are only for very little girls or older women is a misconception. As soon as Kylie Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker show up in a floral dress, you know it’s really time to get one. Do you also want to walk in this summer floral dress? We’ve listed our favourites.

And Other Stories Puff Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress – €89

If you want a floral dress like Kylie’s, this one by And Other Stories is a great cheat. Perfect for a party or an evening out on holiday.

Vanilia Maxi Dress With Floral Print – 149.95

Prefer a flowing floral dress? You can easily pull this maxi dress from Vanillia over your bikini to the middle.

Mango Pleated Halter Dress – € 79.99

This pleated dress from Mango is one with which you can go in all directions. With a pair of slippers it is perfect for hot summer days and with a pair of heels you can wear it to a party or a wedding. See also this summer collection by Mango x Simon Miller.