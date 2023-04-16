“Flowers”, hit by Miley Cyrus, leads the global ranking of Spotify

O hit in Miley Cyrus “Flowers” is at the top of the charts. Among the most listened songs in the Spotify, she leads the global ranking for the 82nd day this Saturday (15). The music surpassedAs it was“, in Harry Stylesbecoming the song released in this decade that topped the chart for the longest time.

On Spotify, “Flowers” recorded more than 6 million plays last Friday (14). Furthermore, the album “Endless Summer Vacation” surpassed the mark of 900 million streams on the platform.

The hit is now tied with “Bliding Lights”of The WeekndIt is “Closer”in The Chainsmokerson the list of songs with the most days at the top of Spotify Global. The record belongs to “Dance Monkey”of Tones and Isong that remained in first place in 120 updates of the daily chart.

Released on January 13th, both the song and the music video recorded in Los Angeles drew the attention of thousands of people around the world. Liam Hemsworth.

“Flowers” music video – Miley Cyrus (Photo: Reproduction/ YouTube)

Indirect actions that made thousands of women identify, so much so that the music video earned more than 300 million views. The song deals with issues such as self-care, self-love and emotional independence.

Miley certainly managed to sum up the story of her relationship, which unfortunately did not work out. The super production gathered, according to fans, many references to her ex-husband. As the house in which the clip was recorded, being the same one that Liam Hemsworth took the different lovers in the period in which they were together.

The costumes also made reference to various moments in the troubled history of the former couple. She spilled out in the clip recorded in Los Angeles. The great success of the hit guaranteed “O ano” for the artist, perhaps Miley’s comeback.

Featured Photo: Miley on stage at Lollapalooza 2022. Playback: Omelette