“Flowers”: Miley was inspired by Liam Hemsworth’s workout routine for the video?!

It is speculated that the long relationship between them has gained an end due to the actor’s abusive attitudes. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (POPline use with permission)

as soon as “Flowers”hit #1 by Miley Cyruswas presented to the world, fans dissected every element of the song in order to discover what could be related to the ex her, Liam Hemsworth. Now, three months later, they are comparing the movements the artist makes in the music video to the workout routine of the brothers of actors Hemsworth. Did the public fish it right and miley Did you even think about that detail?!

In fact, the exercises “intense” that the singer does in the music video of more than 376 million views caught the attention of the public from the beginning, however, few people had noticed that it could be a reference.

In addition to liamwith whom miley lived in a relationship of more than 10 years until 2019his brother, Chris Hemsworthbest known for bringing the character to life Thor in theaters, also entered the “wheelie” of comparison.

People? New video on tiktok is going viral with “Flowers” ​​showing the similarity of the exercises done by Miley in the music video with the routine of the Hemsworth brothers kkkkk pic.twitter.com/ZgA92X9blE — Everything Miley | Fan Account (@TudoMiley) April 14, 2023

At the end of February, youtuber Marcio Guerra Canto he had already noticed the similarity between the movements and published an analysis on his channel on the platform.

On the web, the artist’s fans believe that the new buzz about “Flowers” can contribute to the performance of the song, which with over 886 million plays in total already passes your 81st non-consecutive day at the top of Spotify Global.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray may join the select group of Grammy nominees – get it!

A billboard highlighted the possibility ofFlowers“, in Miley Cyrusbe referred to the Grammy in the category ‘Record of the Year’, one of the top four of music’s biggest night. According to the publication, the hit “very likely” will appear on the list of nominees, considering its commercial success and wide appeal. If the nomination happens, Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyruswill join a select group of artists, in which parents and children were nominated for the category.

country idol, Billy Ray was nominated for “record of the year” for the hit “Finding Breaky Heart“, from 1992, and again as a featured artist on the hit Lil Nas X“old town road“, 2019. If Miley is among the nominees for the next edition of the awards, they will be the third father and daughter to be nominated in the category, in the company of Frank Sinatra and your daughter, nancyIt is Nat King Cole and your daughter, Natalie.

The Billboard publication highlighted that, despite the high probability of nomination, Miley’s “irregular” relationship with the Grammys could hinder her. To date, the Recording Academy has only given the 29-year-old singer two nods: She was nominated for ‘best vocal pop album‘ with ‘Bangerz, in 2013, and as a songwriter in the ‘album of the year’ category for ‘Montero“, in Lil Nas Xin 2021. “But with everything it has going for it, ‘Flowers’ will likely land Cyrus in the Big Four category as a lead artist, finally,” finalizes the matter.