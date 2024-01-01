Flying cars become reality at CES 2024 Techno Doctor magazine

Gino Farfan, Las Vegas Special Envoy

This new edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) focuses on artificial intelligence. However, this is not all that attendees have been able to appreciate, almost all types of technologies are present at the event held in Las Vegas. Asian brand XPENG introduced one of its flying cars.

XPENG shows off the new eVOLT flying car, a flying car Allows you to climb a short distance to avoid an obstacle, In driving mode, it is a luxury, exclusive and elegant car, but when you switch it to flight mode, it deploys its propeller.

Photo: Gino Farfan

The vehicle presented was a prototype, but they hope it will hit the market soon. According to the company’s CEO, He Xiaopeng, each of these prototypes will be priced in the segment of one million yuan, about $140,500, and they are expected to receive orders in the second half of 2025.

While testing a vehicle at CES It wasn’t about blowing up the car.attendees were able Appreciate how the car shows off its wings and propeller beautifully from the rear of the car.

In its aerial version it will become a low-altitude electric aircraft, which will allow both Autonomous driving as well as manual, as well as a 270-degree panoramic cockpit for two people. (yo)