FMUP professor distinguished by the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine

Alexandra Matias is an obstetrician and associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the U.Porto. Photo: DR

Alexandra Matias received a commendation from the “International Academy of Perinatal Medicine”, in recognition of her contribution in the field of Perinatal Medicine.

Alexandra Matiasteacher of Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto (FMUP)was awarded a commendation by the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine (IAPM). The tribute took place on the 2nd of March, in Qatar, during a meeting of the IAPM, a reference organization in this area.

“This commendation represents international recognition of my contribution to Fetal Medicine. It is a great honor”, ​​reacts Alexandra Matias.

The FMUP professor was distinguished with the title of “Regular Fellow” of the International Academy of Perinatal Medicine. Until now, the specialist was an “Associate Fellow”. The “Regular Fellows” are “specialists in Perinatal Medicine selected for their international prestige, country of origin and scientific production”, with only 30 specialists having this distinction.

At the award ceremony of the respective medal, the “godfather”, Vincenzo D’Addario, gave the laudatory speech (“laudatio”), in which he praised the scientific contribution of Alexandra Matias to Fetal Medicine at an international level

The FMUP professor and specialist in Gynecology-Obstetrics demonstrated the importance of assessing the flow in the ductus venosus in the first trimester of pregnancy for the detection of chromosomal anomalies and fetal heart diseases. This marker is now used daily all over the world. Her research in this area has won several national and international awards.

in your resume, Alexandra Matias has more than 15 awards and scientific grants, more than 240 articles signed in several national and international journals and more than 3000 citations.

Along with an intense activity in the areas of teaching and research, he integrated and chaired several scientific societies, such as the Portuguese Association of Prenatal Diagnosis and the Iberoamerican Society of Prenatal Diagnosis and Treatment.