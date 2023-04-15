Fnatic and SK Gaming are eliminated and say goodbye to MSI

The thirteenth day of competition in the LEC It’s history, the contest of League of Legends The most important team in Europe met on this new and penultimate date of the Group Phase two new squads that must say goodbye early to the divided of spring. They are the teams fnatic and SK Gaming, both squads disputed today the Losers Game; on the one hand fnatic in view of mad lions to determine the first eliminated from Group A; while SK he faced off against G2 Esports in Group B.

However, the Group Phase still has one day left, tomorrow it will be the turn to meet the last two classified that will have the Playoffs of the LEC. For Group A, Astralis will be who is measured against the Spanish squad of MAD Lions; while koi will see each other again G2 Spots in Group B. The winners of both series will be the ones who accompany Vitality and Team BDS in the final stretch of the spring split and the race to enter the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES).

ELYOYA’s MAD Lions dreams of the Playoffs

In the first series of the day we had three great games between fnatic of Rekkles and the mad lions of ELYOYA. The Madrid team started on the right foot, winning the first point of the series thanks to a perfect game from the Spanish jungler (Saw) and the great performances of nisqy (Gragas) and carzzy (Zeri). However, far from standing idle, the team led by Rekkles (Xayah) equalized the series to force a third map and dream of qualifying for the Playoffs.

Finally in the decide match it was for MAD Lions, ELYOYA once again played at an exceptional level and, accompanied by another great performance from carzzy (jinx) and hylissang (Rell). The Spanish jungler was dispatched with a 7/4/20; while the Czech shooter recorded 5/19/8 to lead the lions one step closer to Playoffs of the LEC.

G2 Esports will face each other again with KOI for the pass to the Playoffs

During the second shift of the day, G2 Esports and SK Gaming took the stage in Berlin to define who will be the first eliminated from Group B. The samurai They began with an exceptional collective level and, despite having suffered the first casualty over yike (wukong) after 30 minutes of departure and after staying with the Soul of the Mountainsthe team led by Caps (Sylas) He managed to put the first point of the series.

With the emotional push that means having taken the lead in the series, G2 Esports had a single purpose:Close the second game as quickly as possible and seal the series«. Finally the samurai managed to complete the objective that brings them closer to the final stretch of the European tournament, after a little more than 23 minutes and with a yike (Bel’Veth) set fire, G2 Esports managed to put the finishing touch to a great series that takes them to the Decide Match from Group B where they will meet again against koi.

